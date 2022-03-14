American Queen Adds 3 New Great Lakes Sailings

American Queen Voyages has announced three new Great Lakes sailings for fall 2022.

The cruise line – which is part of Hornblower Group – will offer its guests evening shoreside options with overnights in Mackinac Island, Montréal, Toronto and Québec City for “the first time in its history.”

Sailing departures for 15-day voyages are Sept. 5 for Montréal to Chicago, Sept. 18 for Chicago to Montréal and a 12-day roundtrip from Montréal on Oct. 1, 2022.

The 12- and 15-day voyages will depart during the heart of autumn onboard the Ocean Navigator for “spectacular views” of “regional fall foliage,” the cruise line said.

“Our valued-travel advisors and guests shared how much they enjoy overnights in port while cruising Europe, so we adjusted these autumn voyages to offer opportunities to explore similar storied ports after the sun goes down here in North America,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “Sunset strolls along the cobblestone streets of Old Montréal and sipping a warm cider during a Mackinac Island carriage ride are among the moments our guests can now enjoy.”

The Ocean Navigator can carry up to 202 guests, delivering lakes and ocean experiences in North America sailing the Great Lakes, Canada, New England, Southeast U.S.A., Yucatan & Mexico.

During these newly announced sailings the vessel will call on the ports of Clayton, N.Y., in the heart of the Thousand Islands region, and Port Weller, Ont. for the first time.

Overnight port highlights include Mackinac Island with an option to have a sunset cocktail at Grand Hotel, as well as explore its “world’s longest porch”; Toronto with its attractions, music, events and food including that of St. Lawrence Market; Montréal with an included city tour showcasing the city’s attractions, as well as time for visiting restaurants, music venues, and galleries; and Québec City for experiences that include an evening cocktail and charcuterie board at a local bistro.