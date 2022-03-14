Windstar Announces Black Sea Replacement Voyages; New Baltic Ports

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Windstar Cruises cancelled sailings and cruise tours in the Black Sea region and changed its Baltic itineraries to replace calls in Saint Petersburg, Russia with calls in non-Russian ports.

Windstar's Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights sailing was scheduled to take place on two dates in 2022 (on May 7 and September 23), with calls on Odessa, Ukraine and Sochi, Russia among other Black Sea ports.

Both dates have been changed to Turkey/Greece-centric sailings, with ports in Istanbul, Canakkale, Mykonos, Kusadasi, Bodrum, Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Lemnos, and Istanbul aboard the Star legend.

On the June 6, July 11, and July 26 Scandinavian & Baltic Spectacular, Saint Petersburg is now out with new port calls in Sassnitz and Wismar, Germany; more time in Tallinn, Estonia; and additional time in Helsinki.

On the June 13 Baltic Delights, that means a new overnight stay in Helsinki, as well as a new port stop in Mariehamn.

On the August 2 Beauty of the Baltic & Kiel Canal, that means time in Helsinki; more time in Tallinn, Estonia; and new ports in Sassnitz and Wismar, Germany.