Costa Restart Update: Entire Fleet Set to Return Soon

After recently updating its restart program, Costa Cruises plans to have its entire 12-ship fleet sailing with guests again by June.

While four ships are presently in service for the brand, eight additional vessels are set to return in time for the summer season.

Four Ships Sailing in Europe, the Caribbean and the Middle East

Costa is presently sailing in three different regions, including the Western Mediterranean, where the new Costa Toscana launched service on Mar. 5.

In addition to the 2021-built vessel, three other vessels are also sailing with guests:

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Santo Domingo and La Romana (Dominican Republic)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Costa Luminosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: In service since December 18, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Canary Islands and Western Mediterranean, visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Lisbon, Valencia, Tenerife, Funchal and more

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: In service since February 18, 2022

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Wrapping up a season in the Middle East ahead of a repositioning cruise to the Mediterranean

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: In service since March 5, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Seven Ships Returning by June



With the temporary service suspension in Brazil ending soon, the Costa Diadema is returning to service in March.

Four additional ships are following in April and May, while two more are set to welcome guests back in June.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates and details:

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700

Date: March 14, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Itajaí, Rio de Janeiro and Búzios

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 28, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona

Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Istanbul, Izmir, Bodrum, Mykonos and Piraeus

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Cádiz, Lisbon, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Funchal and Málaga

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: June 4, 2022

Homeport: Bari (Italy)

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Catania, La Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720

Date: June 11, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Ijmuiden, Lerwick, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjord, Grundarfjordur, Reykjavik, Kirkwall and Invergordon

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: “Summer 2022”

Region: Asia

Homeport: TBD

Length: TBD

Itinerary: TBD