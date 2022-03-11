Whitewater West

Costa Restart Update: Entire Fleet Set to Return Soon

Costa Deliziosa

After recently updating its restart program, Costa Cruises plans to have its entire 12-ship fleet sailing with guests again by June.

While four ships are presently in service for the brand, eight additional vessels are set to return in time for the summer season.

Four Ships Sailing in Europe, the Caribbean and the Middle East

Costa is presently sailing in three different regions, including the Western Mediterranean, where the new Costa Toscana launched service on Mar. 5.

In addition to the 2021-built vessel, three other vessels are also sailing with guests:

Costa Deliziosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Santo Domingo and La Romana (Dominican Republic)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Costa Luminosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260
 Date: In service since December 18, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Canary Islands and Western Mediterranean, visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Lisbon, Valencia, Tenerife, Funchal and more  

Costa Firenze
Capacity at 100%: 4,232
 Date: In service since February 18, 2022
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Wrapping up a season in the Middle East ahead of a repositioning cruise to the Mediterranean

Costa Toscana 
Capacity at 100%: 5,224
 Date: In service since March 5, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Seven Ships Returning by June

With the temporary service suspension in Brazil ending soon, the Costa Diadema is returning to service in March.

Four additional ships are following in April and May, while two more are set to welcome guests back in June.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates and details:

Costa Diadema 
Capacity at 100%: 3,700
Date: March 14, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Itajaí, Rio de Janeiro and Búzios  

Costa Favolosa 
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
 Date: April 28, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Marseille and Barcelona

Costa Venezia 
Capacity at 100%: 4,232
 Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Istanbul, Izmir, Bodrum, Mykonos and Piraeus

Costa Fascinosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Cádiz, Lisbon, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Funchal and Málaga

Costa Smeralda 
Capacity at 100%: 5,224
 Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia

Costa Pacifica 
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
 Date: June 4, 2022
Homeport: Bari (Italy)
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Catania, La Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos

Costa Fortuna  
Capacity at 100%: 2,720
 Date: June 11, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Ijmuiden, Lerwick, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjord, Grundarfjordur, Reykjavik, Kirkwall and Invergordon

Costa Serena  
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
 Date: “Summer 2022”
Region: Asia
Homeport: TBD
Length: TBD
Itinerary: TBD   

