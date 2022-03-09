Inger Klein Thorhauge Named Captain of New Cunard Ship

Cunard Line has named Inger Klein Thorhauge as Captain of the new Queen Anne.

Thorhauge will lead the team responsible for on board operations and take charge for the new Queen's maiden season.

Thorhauge, Cunard's first female Captain, celebrates 25 years of service this year with the company and will sail Queen Anne from Italy, where she is currently being built, to Southampton ahead of her inaugural sailing in early 2024.

Thorhauge, who became Captain of Queen Victoria in 2010, started her career in 1997 as Second Officer onboard Cunard's Vistafjord.

Originally from the Faroe Islands, her career with the company has seen her travel the world many times over as captain of Queen Victoria and more recently Queen Elizabeth.

"I am very proud to be Cunard's first female captain, but to be named as the first captain of Queen Anne is the greatest honor. It means the absolute world to me to be a part of the next chapter of Cunard," Thorhauge commented. "I can't wait to see the reaction Queen Anne will receive from our guests when they first step on board, then to set sail and showcase our beautiful new ship to the world, visiting wonderful, and exciting ports! I can only begin to imagine the reception she will receive.

"When I discuss Queen Anne with Cunard crew it is so clear how excited and proud they are too, to welcome a new ship to the fleet. The crew are fundamental in delivering that quintessential Cunard experience, and I know they will continue to deliver the exceptionally high standards of our White Star Service on Queen Anne that our guests expect from us."

Sharing captain duties will be David Hudson who started his career with Cunard in 2006.

Itineraries for Queen Anne will be revealed in May 2022