Carnival Spirit to Mobile in 2023

The Carnival Spirit will be homeported in Mobile starting in October 2023.

According to a report from AL.com, the vessel is set to offer six to eight-day cruises to Mexico, Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas from the Mobile Alabama Cruise Port.

The operation will be seasonal, the newspaper said, with the Spirit alternating six-month winter seasons from Alabama and summer programs in Alaska.

The 2001-built vessel will pick up the local program from the 1991-built Carnival Ecstasy, which is currently based in Mobile.

With capacity to carry 2,100 passengers, the Spirit is slightly bigger then the 2,040-guest Ecstasy and will offer new Eastern and Western Caribbean cruise from the port.

Carnival Cruise Line resumed homeport operations in Mobile on Saturday, after a two-year gap. Following several changes of plan, the Carnival Ecstasy took over the company’s program in Alabama, offering four- and five-night cruises to Mexico.

The Fantasy-class ship will sail from the Mobile cruise port through October 2022, leaving a year-long hiatus before the Carnival Spirit arrives in October 2023.