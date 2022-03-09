Tarragona

Holland America 2022 Summer Deployment Includes Full Fleet; 3 Regions

Noordam

With additional vessels returning to service over shortly, Holland America Line is planning a full summer season in 2022.

The premium brand is poised to offer programs in three different regions – including the Alaska, where six ships are expected to sail from three homeports.

Europe will also see a strong comeback, with four vessels offering varied itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown:

Alaska

Koningsdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660
Built: 2016
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord and Ketchikan
Sailing Season: April 30 to October 1

Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2010
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Two different week-long itineraries visiting Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to a special 14-night cruise visiting Kodiak, Anchorage, Valdez, Glacier Bay, Sitka, Prince Rupert, Skagway and more
Sailing Season: April 30 to September 25

Eurodam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2008
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point and Sitka
Sailing Season: April 30 to October 1

Noordam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2006
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Whittier (United States)
Length: Seven and 14 nights
Itineraries: Two different week-long itineraries visiting Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier, in addition to a special 14-night cruise visiting Prince Rupert, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Sitka and more
Sailing Season: May 15 to September 18

Westerdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2004
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka
Sailing Season: June 12 to September 18

Zuiderdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2002
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau
Sailing Season: April 27 to September 21

Europe

Rotterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660
Built: 2021
Homeports: Amsterdam and Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norway, Baltic, Iceland, British Islands and more
Sailing Season: May 1 to October 2

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660
Built: 2018
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Seven and 14 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, Western Europe, Baltic, Iceland, Norway and more
Sailing Season: May 1 to July 6

Oosterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2003
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Venice (Italy), Piraeus (Greece) and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, visiting Greece, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Albania, Cyprus, Israel, France, Montenegro, Turkey, Malta and more  
Sailing Season: May 8 to October 22

Volendam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440
Built: 1999
Homeports: Rotterdam (Netherlands), Civitavecchia and Venice (Italy)
Length: 13 to 21 nights
Itineraries: British Islands, Iceland, Spitsbergen, Baltic, Western Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Holy Land and more
Sailing Season: May 15 to October 22

Canada and New England

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,660
Built: 2018
Homeports: Boston (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)
Length: Six to 24 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Portland, Saguenay, Bar Habor, Baie-Comeau, Corner Brook, Portland and more, in addition to a special 24-night cruise to Greenland and Iceland roundtrip from Boston
Sailing Season: August 3 to October 2

Zaandam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,440
Built: 2000
Homeports: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)
Length: Seven to 35 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Quebec, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax and Bar Harbor, in addition to a one-time 35-night cruise to Greenland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, Labrador and more
Sailing Season: May 21 to September 24

Cruise Industry News China Market Report