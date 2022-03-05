Cruise Lines Resume Guest Service in Brazil

After a two-month operational pause, four cruise ships are resuming guest services in Brazil.

The return was confirmed by CLIA Brazil in a prepared statement.

According to the association, the vessels – including three from MSC Cruises and one from Costa Cruises – are set to welcome guests back on Mar. 5, offering a series of domestic cruises.

Extending through Apr. 18, the program features 19 domestic departures that visit eight Brazilian destinations.

All are “fully aligned to implement strict safety protocols that value people's health and guarantee the high quality of experiences offered to cruisers,” CLIA said.

In addition to the homeports of Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí, the season includes calls in Ilhabela, Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Ilha Grande and Búzios.

“Cruise is the only segment of tourism that requires a robust, multi-layered approach to health and safety protocols that spans the entire experience,” CLIA Brazil added, noting that the incidence of COVID-19 onboard the ships is a “fraction of the registered on land and that hospitalizations are extremely rare.”

The cruise protocols in Brazil include pre-boarding test for guests and crew, in addition to frequent onboard testing for both groups. Full vaccination is also mandatory for everyone eligible under the country’s immunization plan.

Other enforced measures are reduced guest capacity, mandatory use of face masks, and constant cleaning and disinfection onboard the ships.

The 2021-2022 cruise season in Brazil commenced in November. After a successful start, the operation was halted in early January, due to what CLIA called an “uncertainty regarding the application and interpretation” of operational parameters and protocols.

Five ships were sailing in the country at the time.

“CLIA Brazil and its associates recognize the efforts of the federal government and the state and municipal authorities to enable the resumption of this season. CLIA members have spared no effort in continuous and uninterrupted work for the continuity of operations, with the constant purpose of sailing responsibly,” the association said.