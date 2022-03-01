Elmo Leather

Costa Toscana Hosts Fashion Show with Jessica Minh Anh

Jessica Minh Anh. on Costa Toscana

The Costa Toscana was transformed into a sky-high sea catwalk in Portofino, Italy on Monday.

Against the backdrop of the Italian Riviera, Jessica Minh Anh’s big come-back show continued redefining runway standards, according to a press release, while delivering a powerful message of sustainability and innovation.

Jessica Minh Anh. on Costa Toscana

The “J Spring Fashion Show 2022” production premiered haute couture, ready-to-wear, accessory, and swimwear collections from France, USA, Malaysia, Paraguay, Australia, Senegal, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

The fashion show took place on the aft skywalk of the Costa Toscana, at deck 18, one of the most spectacular viewpoints of the new ship, which will leave for her first cruise on March 5 from Savona.

Jessica Minh Anh. on Costa Toscana

“It was a great pleasure to have Jessica Minh Anh on board transforming our new LNG flagship into a phenomenal catwalk. She is a pioneer in marrying fashion with sustainability, just like Costa in offering the most advanced sustainable ships. It was a perfect event to celebrate such an innovative and beautiful ship like Costa Toscana, which in a few days will leave for her first cruise, starting the full resumption of the Costa fleet in the next summer”, said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises

A perfect portrait of modern elegance, Jessica Minh Anh opened the highly anticipated catwalk in a timeless couture red dress with intricate beading and refined craftmanship by Malaysian powerhouse Emmanuel Haute Couture.

The supermodel’s multi-layered fishtail gown was complimented by an impressive seashell inspired hairstyle to complete her unique look. Jessica was followed by a gorgeous model line-up wearing angelic white and pink dresses with stand-out waistline and elongated silhouette. A master at embellished hand work, Emmanuel Haute Couture successfully inserted seduction onto the sea catwalk. This is the third time the Southeast Asian representative joined a Jessica Minh Anh’s production after Seine River and Hoover Dam fashion phenomena.

