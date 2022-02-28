Silversea Christens New Silver Origin in Galapagos Ceremony

Silversea Cruises has christened the 100-guest Silver Origin on February 25 during an expedition-inspired ceremony in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands.

Guests took to the water on Silver Origin’s Zodiacs, raising a glass of champagne as Silversea officially welcomed the ship to its fleet of 10, before Johanna Carrión, conservationist and permanent resident of the Galápagos Islands, was unveiled as the ship’s Godmother.

A tradition of Royal Caribbean Group, a bagpipe performance initiated the intimate naming ceremony, which marked Jason Liberty’s first ship christening as the new President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, according to a press release.

Liberty co-hosted the event with Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises; Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises; and Fernando Delgado, Vice President, Silversea Cruises Ecuador. Escorted by Captain Karin Chacon, Johanna Carrión made her first address to Silver Origin’s guests as the ship’s Godmother, before Bishop Patricio Bonilla blessed the vessel.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the Silversea team on this milestone,” said Jason Liberty. “Silversea’s efforts to support long-term conservation here in the Galapagos Islands speak to our commitment to the environment. Our approach is built on the mantra that ‘respect for the oceans is not a choice, it’s a way of life.’”

“It was a very proud moment to officially welcome Silver Origin to our fleet,” added Roberto Martinoli. “Beyond just visiting the most beautiful corners of our planet, Silversea aims to enrich each destination. This is especially true in the Galápagos Islands.

"Silver Origin is our strongest means to inspire travelers to safeguard the wellbeing of this beautiful archipelago for future generations. I would like to thank Jason Liberty for joining us as we celebrate this momentous occasion and our colleagues at Royal Caribbean Group for their invaluable support. We are honored to welcome Johanna Carrión to the extended family as the official Godmother of Silver Origin. Johanna’s tireless efforts to champion conservation in the Galápagos make her the perfect ambassador for our cruise line," Martinoli said.

In addition, Silversea Cruises launched the Silversea Fund for the Galápagos to support a diverse selection of educational projects each year. The fund strengthens the balance between humans and nature in the Galápagos, as part of a long-term sustainability strategy. In addition to benefiting regional conservation efforts and enhancing their connection with this unique destination, the fund’s donors enjoy savings on Silversea’s voyages, as the cruise line matches guests’ contributions in the form of a Future Cruise Credit.

The Scalesia Foundation also receives support from Silversea Cruises. A recent donation from the cruise line will cover 50% of the scholarships for 30 students at the Tomas de Berlanga School, which, operated by the Scalesia Foundation, offers education to inhabitants of the Galápagos Islands with a focus on sustainability principles, teaching students to appreciate and care for the environment in which they live.