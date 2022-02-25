New Ship Preview: Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises was originally building its third Edge-class ship Beyond as an identical sister ship to classmates Edge and Apex. But in April 2021 the cruise line announced that the Beyond would be longer and taller when it debuts this spring.

There are 179 additional staterooms on the ship, giving it a double occupancy of 3,258 guests and making it 12 percent larger than the two previous Edge-class ships. The ship will also be 20 meters longer than her sisters.

Captain Kate McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain, will take the helm of the Beyond.

Ship: Celebrity Beyond

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity: 3,258 passengers

Shipyard: Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Estimated Delivery Date: Spring 2022

Features and Design:

The Celebrity Beyond will boast numerous new venues, spaces and significant design updates.

The Grand Plaza, designed by Jouin Manku, will be located at the center of the ship. The space was inspired by the piazzas of Italy. It spans three decks and is larger than the Grand Plazas on Beyond’s sister ships, with the designers moving the Martini Bar into the center of the venue as a circular bar with an iconic LED chandelier hanging above.

Also new on the Beyond is Le Voyage, an intimate, travel-inspired 50-seat restaurant by Michelin-rated Chef Daniel Boulud. Its design is also a work of Manku.

The private restaurant for suite guests, Luminae at The Retreat, features a new design by Kelly Hoppen. The venue has also been repositioned to the front of the ship with panoramic floor-to-ceiling views.

The Resort Deck has seen a big update over the Edge and Apex, featuring a 25-yard lap pool complete with in-pool loungers and surrounded by a terraced pool deck for guests. The deck also features new sunken seating areas and two-story martini glass-shaped hot tubs.

The expanded Rooftop Garden is open day and night, offering its shaded seating areas for guests to relax.

The Nate Berkus-designed Sunset Bar is nearly twice as large as the Sunset Bar on the Edge, according to Celebrity. The Moroccan-inspired venue has conversation niches and covered enclaves and is said to be reminiscent of a modern-day Casablanca.

The Retreat is an exclusive space for suite guests that has also been made bigger on the Beyond. The new two-level Retreat Sundeck offers cabanas, chic seating, water features, the Retreat Bar and more.

Celebrity is also introducing Aqua Class SkySuites to its Beyond guests with a luxury, holistic “Women in Wellness” program. Designed by Kelly Hoppen CBE, the suites provide an immersive living experience with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private verandas, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities. Some amenities include access to Blu – a restaurant with clean cuisine and plant-based options – the new SEA Thermal Suite, a spa concierge, and luxury bedding.

Debut Season: The maiden voyage will sail on Apr. 27, 2022, from Southampton, England. It will be a 10-night Western Europe cruise. The Beyond will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys, including a nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October.

Following Itineraries: In October 2022, the Beyond heads to the Caribbean at Port Everglades for the 2022-2023 cruise season.