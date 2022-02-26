New AIDAcosma Welcomes Guests in Germany for Inaugural Cruise

The new LNG-powered AIDAcosma is entering service today in Hamburg, Germany for AIDA Cruises, Carnival Corporation’s German brand.

Delivered to AIDA Cruises in December, the newbuild is kicking off its inaugural season with a series of sailings in Northern and Western Europe.

Through early April, the 5,400-guest vessel is offering a week-long itinerary called “Metropolis Cruise” that features visits to Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, England and France.

Departing from Hamburg and Rotterdam, the voyage is highlighted by stops at ports that serve as getaway to country capitals, such as Southampton (for London) and Zeebruge (for Brussels).

Upon completing the short season in the region, the AIDAcosma is debuting in the Western Mediterranean, with a program of summer cruises from Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

In the fall, the vessel sets course to Dubai, ahead of a winter season sailing in the Middle East.

The new cruise ship was built in Germany by the Meyer Werft shipyard.

A sister to the 2018-built AIDAnova, it is now the biggest of the AIDA Cruises fleet.

The 183,900-ton vessel uses environment friendly technologies to reduce its emissions and impact, including shorepower capabilities and an LNG-powered propulsion system.

The AIDAcosma also features a variety of vacation experiences for its 5,400 guests.

One of the highlights is the Ocean Deck, a four-story sunbathing area that is complete with an infinity pool and all-round panoramic views of the sea.

The ship has a new Fun Park as well, with a large indoor playground, a ropes course, a bouldering wall and more.

Other highlights include a varied culinary offering, with 17 restaurants and 23 bars and cafés, and new specialty restaurants, such as the Mamma Mia, which serves homemade pasta and fresh Italian cuisine.

The AIDAcosma also brings back popular features from the AIDAnova too, including the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa.

With the new ship now in service, a total of 11 cruise ships have resumed guest service for AIDA Cruises.