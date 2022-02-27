Holland America Line Restart: More Ships Set to Return

After first resuming service with an Alaska program last July, Holland America Line currently has six vessels sailing with guests again.

Continuing its restart plans, the Carnival-owned premium brand is poised to add four more ships to its active fleet by mid-May.

Back in Service in the Caribbean, West Coast and Panama Canal

For March, Holland America Line has six ships sailing again, offering cruises to the West Coast, the Panama Canal, California, South Pacific, the Caribbean and Hawaii.

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since October 10, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera and California Coast

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since October 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 4 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: December 23, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 14 to 35 nights

Itinerary: Panama Canal and a special 35-night Hawaii and Tahiti cruise

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since February 19, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Four Additional Ships Returning

As the summer season approaches, Holland America is set relaunch service with four more vessels by the middle of May.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918

Date: April 24, 2022

Region: Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to San Diego (United States)

Length: 17 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal, Panama City, Puerto Caldera, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Luas

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: May 8, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Katakolon, Piraeus, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes, Chania and Argostoli

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: May 12, 2022

Region: Canada and New England

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: May 15, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Stavanger, Flam, Alesund, Trondheim, Hammerfest, Honningsvag, Geiranger and Bergen

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: June 12, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka