Holland America Line Restart: More Ships Set to Return

Oosterdam

After first resuming service with an Alaska program last July, Holland America Line currently has six vessels sailing with guests again.

Continuing its restart plans, the Carnival-owned premium brand is poised to add four more ships to its active fleet by mid-May.

Back in Service in the Caribbean, West Coast and Panama Canal

For March, Holland America Line has six ships sailing again, offering cruises to the West Coast, the Panama Canal, California, South Pacific, the Caribbean and Hawaii.

Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104
 Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean    

Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
 Date: In service since October 10, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera and California Coast  

Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
 Date: In service since October 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 4 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
 Date: In service since November 21, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: December 23, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 14 to 35 nights
Itinerary: Panama Canal and a special 35-night Hawaii and Tahiti cruise

Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
 Date: In service since February 19, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Four Additional Ships Returning

As the summer season approaches, Holland America is set relaunch service with four more vessels by the middle of May.  

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:  

Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918
 Date: April 24, 2022
Region: Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to San Diego (United States)
Length: 17 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal, Panama City, Puerto Caldera, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Luas

Oosterdam 
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
 Date: May 8, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Katakolon, Piraeus, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes, Chania and Argostoli

Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
 Date: May 12, 2022
Region: Canada and New England
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City

Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
 Date: May 15, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Stavanger, Flam, Alesund, Trondheim, Hammerfest, Honningsvag, Geiranger and Bergen

Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
 Date: June 12, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka

