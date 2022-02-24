Crystal Cruises Supplier Gets $300k in Court Win

Freedom Fresh has received $322,652 following legal action against Crystal Cruises as the produce supplier confirmed it had received the money in a recent court filing.

It received the money for some invoices owed, although less than the nearly half million-dollar amount that was outstanding.

In late January following the demise of Crystal Cruises, Freedom Fresh, a Florida-based produce supplier, brought legal action against Crystal under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA).

Freedom Fresh said in a legal filing that Crystal had defaulted on payment of multiple invoices and the cruise company owed them $492,097.92, of which $299,204.63 was for produce.

Over the next few weeks, a South Florida judge ruled in favor of Freedom Fresh, which received payment plus attorney fees in a settlement from the PACA.

The PACA essentially has buyers and sellers of produce paying fees for a license in order to conduct produce trade. The license revenue is then used as funding for a program that mediates disputes and also protects sellers in the event a buyer goes out of business.