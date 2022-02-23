Carnival Cruise Line Reveals First Look at New Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line is giving guests a first look at its new Carnival Celebration that will debut in Miami this November, revealing details on four of its six zones including Celebration Central.

The atrium will be at the heart of the ship and is known as Celebration Central.

Spanning Decks 6, 7 and 8, Celebration Central is an update to the fabulous starboard side atrium that debuted on Mardi Gras, designed as the heart of the ship’s celebratory spirit with a whole new look and the feeling of a festive party woven throughout, according to a press release.

The three-deck atrium will feature a ceiling that appears as a burst of a confetti canon made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night. Functional as it is eye-catching, the space will include 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the side of the ship that will change into 16 individually controlled, six- by 14-foot LED screens to work hand in hand with the ever-changing entertainment options, including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances, and high-energy shows, according to a press release.

Introducing nods to Carnival’s Fun Ship history, guests will spot pieces from former Carnival ships that will be repurposed to blend with the ship’s modern decor throughout Celebration Central and beyond.

For example, in the Aquaria Bar, ocean-themed glass murals from the Carnival Victory by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi will be incorporated into a two-deck-high decorative wall behind the bar to create an aquarium-like effect, inspiring the name.

And the Tropicale Bar is named after Carnival’s first ship to sport the line’s iconic funnel.

“From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation. “While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going.”

The Celebration Central will also include food and beverage options, such as JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki, and feel-good entertainment such as Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

In addition, the centerpiece of Carnival Celebration’s Ultimate Playground (Decks 18-20 Aft) will be BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster.

The Carnival Celebration’s Summer Landing zone (Deck 8 Aft) will continue to serve as one of the best chill spots at sea with Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, offering smoked-onboard favorites created by Guy Fieri and an assortment of Carnival’s ParchedPig craft beers brewed on site, in addition to pools and whirlpools, The Watering Hole poolside bar, and the Heroes Tribute Lounge honoring military personnel, according to a press release.

And the poolside zone, Lido (Decks 16-17 Aft), will feature all of the experiences from the Carnival Mardi Gras including the two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar designed to transport guests to a South Pacific paradise, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, guest-favorite Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack, and BlueIguana Cantina, with offerings perfect for any tastebud, any time.