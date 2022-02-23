P&O Australia Forced to Cancel Auckland Season

Citing the absence of an agreed restart plan for cruising in New Zealand, P&O Cruises Australia today announced the cancellation of its 2022 Auckland cruise season, according to a statement.

The cancellation affects 21 cruises that were scheduled to depart from Auckland from July 5, 2022 to November 27, 2022, and is in line with P&O Cruises’ pause in operations that began in March 2020.

The company said that while it had useful discussions with New Zealand officials and expects to have further contact, uncertainty remains as to when cruising is likely to resume there, which has made it difficult to sustain the 2022 Auckland cruise season.

"P&O Cruises looks forward to returning to New Zealand next year for an Auckland cruise season beginning in June 2023. P&O Cruises and sister brands also remain hopeful of being able to cruise to New Zealand from Australia later this year," the company said, in a press statement. "It acknowledges the understandable disappointment of guests whose cruises have been cancelled and apologizes for the disruption to their holiday plans."