Seabourn Confirms Participation in CDC Cruise Program

Another Carnival Corporation brand, Seabourn, has said that it will opt in to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters.

The line will continue to operate vaccinated cruises, with two key changes starting on March 1.

The first, like other brands, is that masks onboard will be recommended but not required. There may be certain venues and events in which masks will still be required.

Also, additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available.