Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Princess Confirms Participation in CDC Program Through Mar. 31

Ruby Princess

Princess Cruises on Friday confirmed that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.

Effective with cruises departing Mar. 1, masks onboard will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.

Additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available, the company said.

“Princess has proven cruise vacations are safe and healthy for our guests and teams,” said John Padgett, President, Princess Cruises. “Going forward, Princess is prepared to adjust operating protocols to ensure our guests have amazing vacations while always protecting the safety of our guests, team members and destinations.”

Padgett added: “We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB News
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index