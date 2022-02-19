Princess Confirms Participation in CDC Program Through Mar. 31

Princess Cruises on Friday confirmed that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.

Effective with cruises departing Mar. 1, masks onboard will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.

Additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available, the company said.

“Princess has proven cruise vacations are safe and healthy for our guests and teams,” said John Padgett, President, Princess Cruises. “Going forward, Princess is prepared to adjust operating protocols to ensure our guests have amazing vacations while always protecting the safety of our guests, team members and destinations.”

Padgett added: “We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations.”