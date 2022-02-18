San Diego

Former Carnival Cruise Ship Hits The Beach For Scrapping

Carnival Fascination

The former Carnival Fascination has been beached in Pakistan to be recycled and scrapped, as the Y Century (the ship's new name) is now ready to be dismantled.

With the pandemic's onset in 2020, the Fascination was quickly laid up in Cadiz, Spain for Carnival Cruise Line, and sold later in the year to undisclosed new owners.

The 1994-built Fantasy class ship ended up in the hands of Century cruise Line in China, which has a huge presence in the Chinese river market and was looking to get into the ocean business.

After repositioning to China, however, the ship never cruised again, having been sold for scrap in 2022. 

