AIDA Cruises Reports High Demand for Spring-Summer 2022

AIDA Cruises said that it has started the new year with a high demand for cruises. In particular, bookings for spring and summer 2022 are developing “very positively,” but interest in cruises for the upcoming winter sailings and the 2023 summer program is also at a high level and has been growing continuously.

"AIDA Cruises is well prepared for the positive response. At the beginning of summer, 12 AIDA ships will be underway again, offering vacation trips to the most beautiful European destinations," explained Senior Vice President Marketing & Sales at AIDA Cruises, Alexander Ewig.

On Feb. 26, 2022, the AIDAcosma will be launched as a new member of the AIDA family with voyages from Hamburg to the major cities of Western Europe. It is the second LNG cruise ship from AIDA Cruises to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), currently the lowest-emission fossil fuel.

Following the inauguration ceremony of the AIDAcosma on Apr. 9 in Hamburg, voyages in the western Mediterranean to La Spezia/Florence, Rome, Barcelona and Corsica are planned as part of the one-week itinerary Mediterranean Treasures. The voyage will be offered through October 2022.

The AIDAaura, another ship in the AIDA fleet, will resume cruise operations on May 7, 2022. The AIDAaura's first 14-day voyage will sail from Hamburg around Great Britain and to Ireland.

The AIDAvita will not be able to sail before the end of May 2022 like initially planned. Guests will be offered a variety of rebooking options on the other 12 ships.

Cruisers can also sail on voyages to the eastern Mediterranean and in the Adriatic. The routes to Northern Europe, Norway and the Baltic Sea are available offering fjord landscapes and “cultural treasures” in the Baltic, as well as the Bay of Biscay.

AIDA Cruises organizes a varied excursion program in all destinations the company calls at. The program ranges from the "Come ashore" excursion to full-day excursions. Guests also have the option of going ashore independently.

The AIDA Summer Promise continues to offer flexibility and security, AIDA said. Guests can rebook their voyage once free of charge up to 30 days before departure - in all fares. This applies to new bookings from Jan. 19, 2022, to March 31, 2022, for all summer voyages departing from March 30 to Oct. 31, 2022.

Both the travel date (departure of the new voyage by October 31, 2022) and the itinerary can be rebooked free of charge.

"The strong bookings show the great trust of our guests to be able to realize their vacation dream for the summer with us onboard," Ewig said.

The cruise line explains the increasing demand for AIDA voyages with its “largest marketing campaign in recent years.” Under the slogan "Off to AIDA," TV commercials, radio spots, and advertisements are currently being shown.

The campaign is extended on online channels in the form of display banners and online videos, on the radio, in travel agencies and in outdoor advertising.