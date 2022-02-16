Coin Ceremony Held and Keel Laid for P&O Arvia

A traditional coin-laying ceremony has been held for the new P&O Arvia at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The coin-laying event is a long-held shipbuilding tradition that is to bring good luck to the ship and its crew through construction to the future at sea.

Specially selected Barbados coins were placed under the block before the block was then lowered onto the coins.

“This is yet another landmark in P&O Cruises' new build history. The Arvia will be our second ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas as part of P&O Cruises' ongoing commitment to sustainable travel. Other world-class environmentally-friendly innovations include shore power connectivity and the latest technology for its four main engines. Our guests will enjoy holidays on the Arvia, as they have done and continue to do on the Iona and on the other ships in the P&O Cruises fleet,” P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said during the ceremony.

“They will holiday in the Mediterranean in the summer and in the warmth of the Caribbean throughout the winter as Arvia will be our “sunshine” ship … The coins that are laid under Arvia’s keel today will be the embodiment of that warmth and sun as they are currency from our winter homeport of Barbados, an island that has had a special place in our heart for over 20 years,” Ludlow added.

Ludlow noted that the coins, along with the "workmanship and skill of everyone gathered" at the ceremony and many more, will keep and protect everyone onboard the ship.

According to a press release, the keel laying block weighs 570 tonnes, is 11.3 meters long, 42.10 meters wide and 11.81 meters high and had to be lifted by an 800-tonne crane.

The next steps are the completion of the block assembly of the aft part of the ship in the dock as well as the further outfitting of the ship.

The Arvia will be delivered in December 2022 and will sail her maiden voyage to the Canary Islands followed by a winter season in the Caribbean.

The ship has 16 decks and will feature Altitude Skywalk a unique high ropes experience, a swim-up bar and infinity pool, new Mission Control, a multi-sensory escape room, a new restaurant Green & Co featuring Mizuhana serving a plant and fish-led menu, Ocean Studios cinema, 1,300 sq. meters of shopping and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.