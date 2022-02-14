Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Virgin Voyages Opens New Terminal V in Miami

Scarlet Lady at Terminal V

Virgin Voyages has celebrated the long-awaited grand opening of Terminal V at PortMiami ringing in the occasion with a mermaid-studded event on Feb. 13.

Sir Richard Branson, joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Virgin Voyages’ CEO Tom McAlpin, made a splash with a memorable ribbon cutting ceremony marked by mermaid aerialists and a grand entrance via Virgin branded electric Moke vehicles, according to a press release. 

With a street address of 718 N Cruise Blvd. – cleverly earmarked to celebrate Sir Richard Branson’s birthday on July 18 – the opening of Virgin Voyages’ own cruise terminal represents a major milestone in the brand’s history and the first time Scarlet Lady sailed from her new home, the company said. 

Terminal V

“Coming to this beautiful new terminal and seeing Scarlet Lady in her home port here in Miami has been such an incredible experience. The team at Virgin Voyages has created a stunning building that delivers on our commitment to being better stewards of the earth with its LEED Gold Certification,” said Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

“We’ve always strived to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, and Terminal V gives us greater opportunity to elevate the Sailor experience from the moment you see the AHOY sign to the time you disembark. Scarlet Lady deserves a home as beautiful as she is, and we cannot wait for our Sailors to begin their voyage at Terminal V,” said Virgin Voyages’ CEO, Tom McAlpin.

