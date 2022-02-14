Carnival Cruise Line Announces Updated Deployment Plans

Carnival Cruise Line announced the next phase of its 2022 fleet deployment update, including new ship assignments for Port Canaveral and Jacksonville, Fla. and additional itineraries and ship moves for an expanded offering of summer 2022 sailings from Seattle to Alaska, according to a press release.

With the opening of the Alaska season in May, Carnival will have returned its entire fleet to service, less than 10 months after resuming operations.

Updated Ship Moves:

The Carnival Elation will move from Port Canaveral to Jacksonville, effective Apr. 23, 2022 to Oct. 13, 2022.

The Carnival Freedom will be moving from Miami to Port Canaveral to pick up the itineraries formerly assigned to Carnival Elation, effective Apr. 21 through Oct. 15, 2022.

The Carnival Spirit will take over several sailings previously assigned to Carnival Freedom, including the Apr. 17 Carnival Journeys cruise from Miami through the Panama Canal to Seattle.

Once in Seattle, the Carnival Spirit will operate cruises to Alaska from May through Sept. 2022. These itineraries will open for sale later today.

The Carnival Splendor will reposition to Seattle and operate Alaska sailings currently assigned to Carnival Freedom.

Upon completion of the summer season in Alaska, Carnival Splendor will return to Australia with a new Journeys cruise to Sydney, Australia, that will be available soon.

The Carnival Spirit will sail the Carnival Journeys cruise back through the Panama Canal to Miami that was previously assigned to Carnival Freedom.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process. We are excited to have every Carnival Cruise Line ship in the fleet sailing again by May and to be back in all 10 of our year-round U.S. homeports. We are also continuing to make plans for a return to guest operations in Australia upon completion of our Alaska season,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.