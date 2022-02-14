Costa Details Full Cruise Fleet Restart Plan

Costa Cruises has detailed its full cruise fleet restart plan, starting with the Costa Toscana sailing on March 5, according to the Carnival Corporation brand.

Deployment and sales are now open from spring 2022 to winter 2022-2023, with ships calling at 179 ports with cruises from three to 127 days.

"We are seeing the growth in demand for holidays, and I am sure that this trend will increase further in the coming weeks," said Roberto Alberti, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Costa Cruises.

"We think our offer is the best ever, thanks to elements that combine unique experiences, both onboard and ashore. Our rich itinerary program suits for every need and includes some great new features, such as cruises to Turkey. Our cruise experience has been profoundly enriched and will allow guests to discover destinations in an authentic way, also thanks to extended stops in some ports. Furthermore, our guests will be able to enjoy their vacations on a fleet with latest generation ships, which combine sustainable innovation with entertainment, hospitality and well-being."

Summer Season Start Up Program:

Costa Toscana - March 5 (Mediterranean)

Costa Favolosa - April 28 (Mediterranean)

Costa Venezia - May 1 (Mediterranean)

Costa Smedalra - May 7 ((Mediterranean)

Costa Pacifica - June 4 (Mediterranean)

Costa Luminosa - Atlantic Islands

Costa Fortuna - June 12 (Northern Europe)

Costa Diadema - May 5 (Mediterranean)

Costa Fascinosa - May 1 (Atlantic Islands)

Costa Deliziosa - April 15 (Mediterranean)

Costa Firenze - April 7 (Mediterranean)

For the height of the summer season, four ships, the Costa Fortuna, Costa Favolosa, Costa Fascinosa and Costa Diadema, will be deployed in Northern Europe.

Costa said that for winter 2022-2023, it will deploy the Firenze in the Middle East while the Venezia will stay in Istanbul for 11-day cruises for the winter. The Diadema will offer two-week sailings to the Canary Islands. The Costa Pacifica and Costa Fascinosa will be in the Caribbean while the Costa Smeralda will be offering one-week cruises in the Western Mediterranean. The Costa Toscana, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fortuna will be in South America.

In addition, the Costa Deliziosa will be offering a world cruise, departing from Venice on January 6, 2023, or from Savona January 11, 2023.

The Costa Luminosa's grand cruises are also back, departing from Genoa on January 8, 2023 and from Buenos Aires on February 27, 2023, going from the Mediterranean to Tierra del Fuego and back, sailing up the Amazon River to Manaus.

Also of note, Costa said the Serena's program to resume cruising in Asia will be announced soon.