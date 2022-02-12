More Photos from the Disney Wish Float Out

Following Friday's float out of the new Disney Wish at Meyer Werft in Germany, Disney Cruise Line has released additional photos of its first new ship in a decade.

The ship is now expected to move to the yard's outfitting pier for final interior items. She will debut into service this summer from Port Canaveral, sailing Caribbean itineraries.

It took about five hours and 29 million gallons (110,000 cubic meters) of water from the River Ems to flood the building dock, followed by a exit as the ship was towed out with only three feet of clearance on either side, the company said.