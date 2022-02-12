San Diego

More Photos from the Disney Wish Float Out

Disney Wish

Following Friday's float out of the new Disney Wish at Meyer Werft in Germany, Disney Cruise Line has released additional photos of its first new ship in a decade.

Disney Wish

The ship is now expected to move to the yard's outfitting pier for final interior items. She will debut into service this summer from Port Canaveral, sailing Caribbean itineraries.

Disney Wish

It took about five hours and 29 million gallons (110,000 cubic meters) of water from the River Ems to flood the building dock, followed by a exit as the ship was towed out with only three feet of clearance on either side, the company said. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Seattle

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report