Sapphire Princess Set For West Coast Summer Program

Princess Cruises has announced the Sapphire Princess will now sail roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles this summer, marking the line’s first ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

The line had previously not announced deployment for the ship, which had traditionally spent summer seasons in Asia.

Cruises start June 25, 2022, on Sapphire Princess and will take guests on 16 cruises ranging from four to 16 days, including a five-day getaway for July 4.

Sapphire Princess itineraries include:

Mexican Riviera with La Paz – seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada. Departure dates: June 25 and September 3, 2022.

– seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada. Departure dates: June 25 and September 3, 2022. Mexican Riviera with Puerto Vallarta – seven-day cruises with visits to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. Departure dates: July 30 and September 17, 2022.

– seven-day cruises with visits to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. Departure dates: July 30 and September 17, 2022. Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez – 10-day cruises featuring an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas with La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta. Departure dates: September 24 and October 23, 2022.

– 10-day cruises featuring an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas with La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta. Departure dates: September 24 and October 23, 2022. Classic California Coast – seven-day cruises featuring an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates: July 23, August 27 and September 10, 2022.

– seven-day cruises featuring an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates: July 23, August 27 and September 10, 2022. Hawaiian Islands – 15- and 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Kahului) and Ensenada. Cruise dates: July 7 (16 days), August 11 (16 days), October 4 (15 days) and November 2, 2022 (15 days).

– 15- and 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Kahului) and Ensenada. Cruise dates: July 7 (16 days), August 11 (16 days), October 4 (15 days) and November 2, 2022 (15 days). West Coast Getaway with San Francisco – five-day cruises featuring San Francisco and Ensenada. Departure dates: July 2 (with late night stay in San Francisco on the 4th of July) and August 6, 2022.

– five-day cruises featuring San Francisco and Ensenada. Departure dates: July 2 (with late night stay in San Francisco on the 4th of July) and August 6, 2022. West Coast Getaway with San Diego – four-day cruise to San Diego and Ensenada. Cruise departs October 19, 2022.

A special launch-week offer includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by Feb. 24, 2022 (Offer is valid in United States, Canada and Puerto Rico).