Norwegian Fleet Location and Status: February Update

With several ships back in revenue service, the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is sailing in various locations globally while a handful of ships prepare to get going again.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Feb. 11, 2022:
Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Norwegian Escape is in service in the Eastern Caribbean. Based in Miami, the vessel is offering weeklong itineraries visiting Tortola, St. Thomas, Amber Cove and more.
Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Panama Canal
After several months cruising on the West Coast, the Norwegian Bliss is currently offering a special 16-night Panama Canal cruise. Sailing from Miami to Los Angeles, the itinerary includes calls in Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and more.
Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Norwegian Joy is offering a series of Western Caribbean cruises departing from Miami. The week-long voyages include calls in ports in Mexico, Belize, Honduras and more.
Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Norwegian Escape is currently in the Bahamas, wrapping up a Western Caribbean cruise.
Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Miami, Florida
Docked in the PortMiami today, the Norwegian Getaway is starting its last Florida-based cruise of the season. Preceding a program sailing from New York City, the five-night cruise includes visits to Mexico and Belize.
Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Norwegian Breakaway is presently sailing a series of Western Caribbean cruises from the Port of New Orleans. The week-long itineraries include calls in Cozumel, Harvest Caye and more.
Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
After first resuming service in Europe, the Norwegian Epic launched a program in the Southern Caribbean in December. The vessel is now sailing seven-night cruises from its winter homeport: San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Norwegian Gem
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Norwegian Gem is offering cruises from New York City. Presently, the vessel is sailing a ten-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary that features stops in St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Amber Cove and more.
Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
After several weeks docked in Dubai, the Norwegian Jade is sailing to Bar - a port in Montenegro commonly used for crew transfers and warm lay-ups during the pandemic. Out of service since December, the Jade is set to welcome guests back in March, with an Eastern Mediterranean program.
Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Norwegian Pearl resumed revenue service in December and is now offering a series of Miami-based short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.
Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Marseille, France
The Norwegian Jewel is currently spending the operational pause in Marseille, France. According to Norwegian’s latest resumption plan, the 2005-built vessel is poised to welcome guests back in March.
Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Portland, Oregon
Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America is docked in Portland. The ship arrived on the West Coast in mid-2021 for maintenance and routine work in a local shipyard.
Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Norwegian Dawn is sailing a series of ten- and 11-night cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from Tampa, the itineraries feature visits to popular ports in the region such as Cozumel, Curaçao and Grand Cayman.
Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Bahamas
After spending several months in Europe, the Norwegian Star returned to North America in January. The vessel is now awaiting its service resumption in the Florida - Bahamas region.
Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Pacific Ocean
With its cruises now suspended until May 2022, the Norwegian Sun is presently anchored off the Port of Balboa, Panama.
Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Manila, Philippines
After a drydock in Singapore, the Norwegian Spirit is spending the operational pause in Asia. At the moment, the vessel is visiting Manila, Philippines, on a technical call.
Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Atlantic Ocean
The Norwegian Sky is currently sailing to Gibraltar. With its service return postponed to March, the vessel arrived in Europe in December for a drydock.
Norwegian Prima
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Marghera, Italy
The new Norwegian Prima is being built at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Venice. With its inaugural cruise set to depart in August, the ship is on final stages of construction.