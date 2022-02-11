Norwegian Fleet Location and Status: February Update

With several ships back in revenue service, the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is sailing in various locations globally while a handful of ships prepare to get going again.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Feb. 11, 2022:

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Escape is in service in the Eastern Caribbean. Based in Miami, the vessel is offering weeklong itineraries visiting Tortola, St. Thomas, Amber Cove and more.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Panama Canal

After several months cruising on the West Coast, the Norwegian Bliss is currently offering a special 16-night Panama Canal cruise. Sailing from Miami to Los Angeles, the itinerary includes calls in Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and more.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Joy is offering a series of Western Caribbean cruises departing from Miami. The week-long voyages include calls in ports in Mexico, Belize, Honduras and more.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Escape is currently in the Bahamas, wrapping up a Western Caribbean cruise.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

Docked in the PortMiami today, the Norwegian Getaway is starting its last Florida-based cruise of the season. Preceding a program sailing from New York City, the five-night cruise includes visits to Mexico and Belize.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Breakaway is presently sailing a series of Western Caribbean cruises from the Port of New Orleans. The week-long itineraries include calls in Cozumel, Harvest Caye and more.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

After first resuming service in Europe, the Norwegian Epic launched a program in the Southern Caribbean in December. The vessel is now sailing seven-night cruises from its winter homeport: San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Gem is offering cruises from New York City. Presently, the vessel is sailing a ten-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary that features stops in St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Amber Cove and more.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After several weeks docked in Dubai, the Norwegian Jade is sailing to Bar - a port in Montenegro commonly used for crew transfers and warm lay-ups during the pandemic. Out of service since December, the Jade is set to welcome guests back in March, with an Eastern Mediterranean program.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Pearl resumed revenue service in December and is now offering a series of Miami-based short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Marseille, France

The Norwegian Jewel is currently spending the operational pause in Marseille, France. According to Norwegian’s latest resumption plan, the 2005-built vessel is poised to welcome guests back in March.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Portland, Oregon

Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America is docked in Portland. The ship arrived on the West Coast in mid-2021 for maintenance and routine work in a local shipyard.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Norwegian Dawn is sailing a series of ten- and 11-night cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from Tampa, the itineraries feature visits to popular ports in the region such as Cozumel, Curaçao and Grand Cayman.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Bahamas

After spending several months in Europe, the Norwegian Star returned to North America in January. The vessel is now awaiting its service resumption in the Florida - Bahamas region.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Pacific Ocean

With its cruises now suspended until May 2022, the Norwegian Sun is presently anchored off the Port of Balboa, Panama.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Manila, Philippines

After a drydock in Singapore, the Norwegian Spirit is spending the operational pause in Asia. At the moment, the vessel is visiting Manila, Philippines, on a technical call.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Norwegian Sky is currently sailing to Gibraltar. With its service return postponed to March, the vessel arrived in Europe in December for a drydock.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Marghera, Italy

The new Norwegian Prima is being built at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Venice. With its inaugural cruise set to depart in August, the ship is on final stages of construction.