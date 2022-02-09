Royal Caribbean Cancels Remainder of Hong Kong Season on Spectrum

Royal Caribbean International is cancelling the remainder of its Hong Kong cruise season through mid March.

This comes after pausing operating's from Hong Kong in early January and extending that pause in two-week increments since.

"Following Hong Kong’s extension of COVID-19 prevention measures, Royal Caribbean has cancelled the remainder of its 2022 Hong Kong cruise-to-nowhere season, which includes the following Spectrum of the Seas sailings: February 18, 21, 24, 26, 28 and March 4, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 2022. The extension and the uncertainty of the situation in Hong Kong impacts the cruise line’s commitment to ensure it can deliver the memorable holidays guests know and love," the company said.

"Guests affected by the cancelled sailings can receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-cruise purchases, including taxes and fees, to the original form(s) of payment within 30 working days."