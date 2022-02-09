Whitewater West

Royal Caribbean Cancels Remainder of Hong Kong Season on Spectrum

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is cancelling the remainder of its Hong Kong cruise season through mid March.

This comes after pausing operating's from Hong Kong in early January and extending that pause in two-week increments since.

"Following Hong Kong’s extension of COVID-19 prevention measures, Royal Caribbean has cancelled the remainder of its 2022 Hong Kong cruise-to-nowhere season, which includes the following Spectrum of the Seas sailings: February 18, 21, 24, 26, 28 and March 4, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 2022. The extension and the uncertainty of the situation in Hong Kong impacts the cruise line’s commitment to ensure it can deliver the memorable holidays guests know and love," the company said.

"Guests affected by the cancelled sailings can receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-cruise purchases, including taxes and fees, to the original form(s) of payment within 30 working days."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tarragona

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide