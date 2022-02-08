San Diego

Crystal Cruises Shutting Down; V.Ships To Manage Ships

Crystal Serenity

According to a statement made aboard to the crew on the Crystal Symphony, Crystal Cruises is shutting down. 

"I have been informed that the entire Crystal Cruises office in the U.S. is closing down," the announcement said, presumably made by the captain aboard. 

Shoreside employees are being let go this week, with most expected to work their last day on Wednesday, while a few may stay through the end of the week, according to the announcement.

Meanwhile, V.Ships Leisure is expected to be brought in overnight to manage the ships, as the expert cruise vessel management company has been appointed by the court-appointed liquidators. 

Both the Serenity and Symphony have been arrested in Freeport due to unpaid bills. The Endeavor is on its way to Montevideo, Uruguay. 

