One Day and Seven Cruise Ships in Antigua

It was a historical day for Antigua Cruise Port with seven ships in port on Tuesday.

It marked the highest single day number ever at Antigua Cruise Port which is run by Global Ports Holding, according to a press release.

Ships in Port:

Royal Caribbean International - Grandeur of the Seas

P&O Cruises - Britannia

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Epic

TUI Cruises - Mein Schiff 2

Celebrity Cruises - Celebrity Equinox

Star Clippers - Royal Clipper

Windstar Cruises - Star Legend

The Royal Clipper and Star Legend were at the Falmouth Harbour. while the Grandeur, Britannia, Epic, Mein Schiff 2 and Equinox were docked at the Nevis Pier, Heritage Quay Pier and the the new fifth berth.

"Today is historical for Antigua and Barbuda as we are able to accommodate 5 ships in the St. John’s Harbour and 2 ships at Falmouth,” said Rawle Reynolds, Operations Manager – Pier Services.

“It shows that the cruise lines have not selected us by chance but have confidence in us as a destination. We have meticulously planned our port-side welcome to provide a superior guest experience and through collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment we ensure that all protocols are in place and adhered to.”



“Tour operators, taxi drivers, restaurants, shops, vendors, ship provisioners and suppliers would all benefit from today’s ship calls,” Reynolds continued. “Although the season started very modestly, it has greatly accelerated. Since our vaccination rate is commendable and our health protocols are strongly observed, these are amongst the reasons why we would be the destination of choice.”