MedCruise Welcomes Reopening of All Greek and Turkish Ports

MedCruise Logo

MedCruise, the association of Mediterranean cruise ports, has welcomed the reopening of cruise routes to all the Greek and Turkish ports, according to a press release.

“MedCruise is happy for this development," said MedCruise President Figen Ayan. "Allowing strong collaboration with all stakeholders, we are pleased to communicate this news, which comes right on time for the cruise ports and cruise lines to organize the season ahead, while following all public health protection processes and guidelines. 

"Needless to remind that the scientific support of the European Union’s Healthy Gateways joint action team, headed by Prof. Christos Hadjichristodoulou coupled with CLIA Europe, the cruise lines, and MedCruise were all instrumental for this positive outcome," Ayan said.

"We, as MedCruise, will continue to develop activities and similar campaigns to support each and all of its members, facilitating the safety and sustainable growth of cruise activities in the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas."

This follows the news from October 1, 2021, when MedCruise welcomed the reestablishment of cruise itineraries between Greece, Galataport Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey, as a result of the decision of the Greek Government to remove its health restrictions. 


