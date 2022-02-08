Carnival Cruise Line Launches New Tool Kit for Travel Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line is launching an additional marketing resource on GoCCL.com the “Funderstruck Tool Kit," according to a press release.

Enhancing the site’s online suite of marketing resources, the tool kit will enable travel advisors to access a comprehensive collection of Carnival’s Funderstruck marketing materials including virtual backgrounds, web banners, flyer templates and ready-print ads, making it more convenient for them to present information to their clients and to sell a Carnival vacation, the company said.

“Our travel advisors know what it means to get Funderstruck with Carnival, so we wanted to help them spread that message with an easy-to-access library of Funderstruck materials that they can use when reaching out to their clients,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “We are always looking for new ways to help our travel advisors do their job and are confident this will serve as another added benefit to them.”