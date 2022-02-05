Crystal Cruises Ships Arrested in Freeport

The Crystal Serenity and Symphony have docked in Freeport in the Bahamas where both ships have been arrested.

An announcement made to the crew aboard by the captain on the Symphony cited unpaid bills.

The ship arrests will not impact crew movement, according to the announcement, which was obtained by Cruise Industry News.

"Crew sign offs can still go as planned, and we are still in process of preparing those," the announcement said.

In late January an arrest warrant was issued for the Crystal Symphony by a Miami-based judge with a fuel supplier claiming unpaid bills. The ship has not docked in the U.S. since.

There are no guests onboard either ship as Crystal has wound down commercial operations for the time being as parent company Genting Hong Kong struggles with financial issues.