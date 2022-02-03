Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Swan Hellenic Minerva Captured by Renowned Photographer Sasha Gusov

SH Minerva by Sasha Gusov

Swan Hellenic has published photographs taken by London-based photographer Sasha Gusov who was onboard the second sailing of the cruise line’s first vessel, the Minerva.

According to the cruise line, Gusov is known for his portraits of stars of the stage, silver screen, music and ballet. Today he is often engaged in his own artistic projects.

The Minerva’s voyage was a “natural choice for him to explore the vast expanses of Antarctica,” Swan Hellenic said.

According to the press release, Gusov opted for his “beloved” film camera to take black and white photos of the Antarctic Peninsula, as well as some color digital shots of the Minerva’s interiors.

SH Minerva by Sasha Gusov 2

When Swan Hellenic came to the assistance of the Antarctic Quest 21 expedition commemorating the centenary of Shackleton’s final voyage, Gusov was there to document the prompt emergency extraction of the team, which risked being stranded on the peninsula.

Swan Hellenic said that Gusov prefers film for “the way it makes him treasure every frame, and black and white film in particular for its heightened textures, evocative contrasts and soul.”

“I loved every minute with Swan Hellenic,” Gusov noted. “It was a truly in-depth experience that really opened my eyes. And what a ship – stunning! Witnessing the Antarctic Quest emergency extraction was a real privilege…”

Hotel Director Philipp Reutener said that it was a “pleasure” to have Gusov aboard.

SH Minerva by Sasha Gusov 3

“He was warmly appreciative of everything we have worked so hard to create, from the expert lectures to the creative interior design and inspired gourmet cuisine. To have him with us, capturing the evacuation of the Antarctic Quest team, was an unforgettable honor,” Reutener noted.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

