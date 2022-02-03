Celebrity Cruises Launches New Pre- and Post-Hotel Program

Celebrity Cruises has announced a new program, Hotels by Celebrity, offering pre and post-cruise land experiences, according to a press release.

The company said the program will offer four- and five-star hotels at exclusive rates, "creating a streamlined and stress-free experience when planning cruise vacations."

Hotels by Celebrity will go beyond helping guests book a place to stay before or after their sailings, with a seamless experience providing access to some of the world's best hotels at attractive rates in the world's most beautiful cities and ports Celebrity visits, the company said.

"We're so excited to offer this new service to all of our guests. Travel is meant to eliminate the stress in our lives, and Hotels by Celebrity makes finding the perfect accommodations easy and luxurious," said Brian Abel, Celebrity's Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. "Now, guests will be assured of comfortable stays that meet their needs as they prepare for their cruise or extend their vacation a little longer."

In addition to access to some of the world's most trusted hotel brands, the new service will provide guests with intricate details about the properties they book, including hotel amenities and services, accommodations visuals, and previous guest reviews.

When booking a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, North American guests will then be presented with an option to book pre- or post-cruise accommodations. This new service will offer the most suitable accommodations to fit a variety of needs: from proximity to local attractions to the number of guests in the traveling party.