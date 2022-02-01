Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Carnival Ship Shuffle as Spirit Comes to U.S. In Place of Australia

Carnival Spirit

Carnival Cruise Line will move the Carnival Spirit to the U.S., according to a letter sent to guests. 

The ship had previously been deployed in Australia and has been in a pause state.

The ship will now start cruising from Jacksonville, Florida on March 7, taking over previous itineraries that were planned for the Carnival Sensation.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Ecstasy is said to be moving to Mobile, Alabama, in March to take over cruises set to be sailed by the Sensation. 

"Our plan is to move the Carnival Ecstasy to Mobile to sail the Carnival Sensation's itineraries due to a delay in our places to start the Carnival Sensation," the company said in its letter.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today