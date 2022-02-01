Carnival Ship Shuffle as Spirit Comes to U.S. In Place of Australia

Carnival Cruise Line will move the Carnival Spirit to the U.S., according to a letter sent to guests.

The ship had previously been deployed in Australia and has been in a pause state.

The ship will now start cruising from Jacksonville, Florida on March 7, taking over previous itineraries that were planned for the Carnival Sensation.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Ecstasy is said to be moving to Mobile, Alabama, in March to take over cruises set to be sailed by the Sensation.

"Our plan is to move the Carnival Ecstasy to Mobile to sail the Carnival Sensation's itineraries due to a delay in our places to start the Carnival Sensation," the company said in its letter.