Celebrity Cruises Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With its entire fleet set to be in service, Celebrity Cruises has a diversified summer season in 2022.

After recently redeploying the Celebrity Infinity, the premium brand is poised to have two vessels sailing in the Caribbean, in addition to six in Europe, three in Alaska and three in the Galapagos.

The Celebrity Summit is also marking Celebrity’s return to the Northeast with cruises from Cape Liberty and Boston.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:

Europe

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2022

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Nine and ten nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean featuring the Italian Riviera, the Greek Islands, France and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 3

Celebrity Apex

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2020

Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Northern Europe - featuring the Baltic, British Islands, Iceland, Scandinavia, Norwegian Fjords, Russia and more - followed by a short season in the Mediterranean with cruises to the Holy Land and Greece

Sailing Season: May 14 to October 17

Celebrity Edge

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2018

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Mediterranean visiting Spain, France, Italy, the Greek Islands and Turkey

Sailing Season: May 6 to October 14

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,030

Built: 2012

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Ten and 11 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean visiting Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Turkey, Italy and more

Sailing Season: May 2 to October 7

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,886

Built: 2011

Homeports: Southampton (England)

Length: Four to 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises visiting the Norwegian Fjords, Baltic, Mediterranean, Portugal, Spain, France, Netherlands, Icelandm the Canaries and more

Sailing Season: April 21 to October

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2002

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) and Ravenna (Italy)

Length: Eight to 13 nights

Itineraries:

Sailing Season: May 3 to October 13

Alaska

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850

Built: 2010

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka followed by a one-time 11-night cruise in September

Sailing Season: May 15 to September 11

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850

Built: 2008

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Skagway, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sailing Season: May 6 to September 9

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2000

Homeports: Seward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan

Sailing Season: May 13 to September 9

Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850

Built: 2009

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six to 11 nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2001

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: June 25 to October 29

Bermuda, Canada and New England

Celebrity Summit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2001

Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York City and Boston (United States)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, South Carolina, Canada and New England, in addition to two special 12-night cruises to Greenland and Iceland

Sailing Season: May 4 to October 3

Galapagos

Celebrity Flora

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2019

Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Punta Suarez, Bahia Port Office, Urvina Bay, South Plaza and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 16

Built: 2007

Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Black Turtle Cove, Bartolome, Punta Espinoza, Espumilla Beach and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2001

Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Rabida Island, Puerto Egas, Punta Vicente Roca, Las Bachas and more

Sailing Season: Year-round