Celebrity Cruises Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With its entire fleet set to be in service, Celebrity Cruises has a diversified summer season in 2022.
After recently redeploying the Celebrity Infinity, the premium brand is poised to have two vessels sailing in the Caribbean, in addition to six in Europe, three in Alaska and three in the Galapagos.
The Celebrity Summit is also marking Celebrity’s return to the Northeast with cruises from Cape Liberty and Boston.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:
Europe
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900
Built: 2022
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Nine and ten nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean featuring the Italian Riviera, the Greek Islands, France and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 3
Celebrity Apex
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900
Built: 2020
Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Northern Europe - featuring the Baltic, British Islands, Iceland, Scandinavia, Norwegian Fjords, Russia and more - followed by a short season in the Mediterranean with cruises to the Holy Land and Greece
Sailing Season: May 14 to October 17
Celebrity Edge
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900
Built: 2018
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Mediterranean visiting Spain, France, Italy, the Greek Islands and Turkey
Sailing Season: May 6 to October 14
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,030
Built: 2012
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Ten and 11 nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean visiting Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Turkey, Italy and more
Sailing Season: May 2 to October 7
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,886
Built: 2011
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: Four to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises visiting the Norwegian Fjords, Baltic, Mediterranean, Portugal, Spain, France, Netherlands, Icelandm the Canaries and more
Sailing Season: April 21 to October
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2002
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) and Ravenna (Italy)
Length: Eight to 13 nights
Itineraries:
Sailing Season: May 3 to October 13
Alaska
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850
Built: 2010
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka followed by a one-time 11-night cruise in September
Sailing Season: May 15 to September 11
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850
Built: 2008
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Skagway, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria
Sailing Season: May 6 to September 9
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2000
Homeports: Seward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan
Sailing Season: May 13 to September 9
Caribbean
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850
Built: 2009
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six to 11 nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2001
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: June 25 to October 29
Bermuda, Canada and New England
Celebrity Summit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2001
Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York City and Boston (United States)
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Bermuda, South Carolina, Canada and New England, in addition to two special 12-night cruises to Greenland and Iceland
Sailing Season: May 4 to October 3
Galapagos
Celebrity Flora
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2019
Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Punta Suarez, Bahia Port Office, Urvina Bay, South Plaza and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 16
Built: 2007
Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Black Turtle Cove, Bartolome, Punta Espinoza, Espumilla Beach and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2001
Homeports: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Rabida Island, Puerto Egas, Punta Vicente Roca, Las Bachas and more
Sailing Season: Year-round