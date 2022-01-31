Discovery Princess Officially Delivered to Princess

The Discovery Princess was delivered on Jan. 28 during an official handover at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The Discovery Princess handover was attended by John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, Captain Gennaro Arma, and Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, according to a press release.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”

The Discovery Princess will depart Italy and make her way to the Port of Los Angeles to sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares the style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.