Ritz-Carlton Names Jackie Barney V.P. of Marketing

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced the appointment of Jacqueline (Jackie) Barney as Vice President of Marketing

The company plans to start sailing with the Evrima, its inaugural yacht, this May.

In her role as Vice President of Marketing, Jackie Barney will report directly to Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Barney will oversee all facets of the company's marketing strategy to drive awareness of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brand globally.

With over 15 years in the travel industry, Barney brings a wealth of experience leading award-winning cross-functional teams, global product launches and multi-faceted projects for well-known travel brands including Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, National Geographic Expeditions and Adventures by Disney. Throughout her career, she has been responsible for developing and executing the branding and marketing strategies across print and digital platforms, social media, customer acquisition, retention and public relations. In her most recent role at The Walt Disney company, Barney led the marketing strategy and sales planning for both National Geographic Expeditions and Adventures by Disney while navigating a path forward through the pandemic.

“I'm delighted to welcome Jackie to the Marketing team,” said Prothero. “With her impressive marketing and leadership background, Jackie will play an integral role in shaping our brand strategy as we approach an exciting chapter for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.”