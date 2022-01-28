Royal Caribbean Cancels More Cruises on Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International announced more cancelled sailings on the Spectrum of the Seas following an extension of Hong Kong’s COVID-19 prevention policies by local authorities on January 27,

The company said it will cancel the following Hong Kong sailings: February 04, 07, 10, 12 and 14, 2022.

"Royal Caribbean will continue to monitor the evolving situation and work closely with relevant local authorities on our return to service. Royal Caribbean continues to comply with local epidemic prevention policies and regulations, alongside our own protocols. As part of this, we worked with local authorities in regards to emergency response measures. The health and safety of guests and crew is our top priority," the company said. "Guests that are affected by these cancelled sailings will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-cruise purchases, including taxes and fees, to the original form(s) of payment within 30 working days."

Following potential close contacts to COVID-19 aboard, the Spectrum of the Seas was pulled from service in early January at the request of local officials. Dream Cruises was also forced to suspended service despite having no cases on its Genting Dream, which was also sailing short cruises from Hong Kong.