Silver Explorer to Sail for New Cruise Line Exploris From 2023

Silversea’s oldest ship in the fleet, the Silver Explorer, will be leaving the fleet in September 2023, heading to a new cruise line called Exploris.

“I can confirm that Exploris is the new owner of the Silver Explorer,” a representative of Exploris told Cruise Industry News.

According to Exploris’ LinkedIn, the cruise line is based in Paris and will focus on expedition cruising on small ships (under 150 passengers.)

“(We) are committed to sharing our passion with you: true expedition voyages, particularly in the polar regions. As of 2023, we will offer you exceptional cruises in the ‘state of mind of the Great Explorers’ in order to make you discover these unknown regions, so favorable to great human adventures,” Exploris wrote.

According to the cruise line representative, the 1989-built Silver Explorer will start sailing for Exploris in December 2023.

The Silver Explorer was Silversea’s first ice-class ship, which started offering expedition experiences around the world for the cruise line in 2008. In 2019, the 132-passenger ship made the cruise line’s history when it became its first ship to transit the Northeast Passage.