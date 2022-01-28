Holland America Plans Celebration for Naming of Rotterdam

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam is set to get the royal treatment at a naming ceremony in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 30, 2022, according to a press release.

Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the ship’s godmother, carrying on a Dutch royal tradition that began in the 1920s.

In addition, the Rotterdam’s special seven-day “Rotterdam Naming Celebration” cruise sails roundtrip from Amsterdam, Netherlands, departing May 29 and also visits Kristiansand, Stavanger and Flåm, Norway, with scenic cruising in Sognefjord.

“Our new Rotterdam is a spectacular ship, and we are thrilled to have its naming ceremony scheduled with a celebratory cruise that allows our guests to join the festivities and officially welcome her to the fleet,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our history is deeply rooted in the Netherlands, and it was only fitting to name our newest Rotterdam in the city of Rotterdam with a royal godmother to honor our Dutch roots. We are deeply grateful that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet will once again act as godmother to a Holland America Line ship.”

When the ship arrives at Rotterdam May 30, a private ceremony will be held for invited guests that will be broadcast throughout the ship.

During the voyage, guests will enjoy special events exclusive to the naming sailing, including a celebratory Gala Dinner and an opportunity to participate in the blessing of the ship's bell, along with surprises and commemorative gifts.