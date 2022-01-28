MSC Restart Update: 17 Ships Set to Be in Service by April

The MSC Cruises restart program is set to pick up pace in 2022. As more vessels resume service around the world, the brand plans to have 17 vessels sailing again by April.

One of the first major brands to resume revenue operations, MSC has been sailing again since August 2020.

Nine Vessels Currently Sailing in Europe, Middle East, Caribbean, Red Sea and South Africa

With nine vessels presently in service, MSC started out 2022 cruising to most of its core winter markets.

The exception is Brazil, where the company was forced to temporarily suspend service again a few weeks ago.

In addition to the new MSC Seashore, which debuted in the Caribbean in November, the active lineup includes ships in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Red Sea and South Africa:

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, Spain, Malta and France

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since May 20, 2021

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: United Arab Emirates and Qatar, visiting Abu Dhabi, Doha and more

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten) and Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: In service since July 2021

Region: Red Sea

Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Aqaba

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: In service since August 2, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: In service since September 16, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 3 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Southern and Western Caribbean

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Spain, France and Italy

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: In service since November 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: In service since January 9, 2022

Region: South Africa

Homeport: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)

Length: 2 to 7 nights

Itinerary: South Africa and Mozambique

17 Ships Back in Service by April

As four ships return from short operational pauses in the coming weeks, MSC will see a total of 13 vessels sailing again in February.

By April, four additional vessels are set to restart service in the Mediterranean, bringing the company’s active fleet to 17 ships.

Here are the service resumption dates and plans:

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: February 5, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Ilha Grande, Salvador and Maceió

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: February 6, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Porto Belo, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela and Balneário Camboriú

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: February 6, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Length: 6 nights

First itinerary: Búzios, Salvador and Ilhéus

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: February 6, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) and Hamburg (Germany)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Ijmuiden

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 1, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 10, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos

MSC Lirica

apacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: April 12, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: April 25, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Genoa (Italy) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre and Goteborg

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Bari, Katakolon Santorini and Heraklion

MSC Seascape

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: December 18, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Ocean Cay, Nassau, Puerto Plata, San Juan and Charlotte Amalie

MSC World Europa

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: December 21, 2022

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas