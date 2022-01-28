MSC Restart Update: 17 Ships Set to Be in Service by April

The MSC Cruises restart program is set to pick up pace in 2022. As more vessels resume service around the world, the brand plans to have 17 vessels sailing again by April.
One of the first major brands to resume revenue operations, MSC has been sailing again since August 2020.
Nine Vessels Currently Sailing in Europe, Middle East, Caribbean, Red Sea and South Africa
With nine vessels presently in service, MSC started out 2022 cruising to most of its core winter markets.
The exception is Brazil, where the company was forced to temporarily suspend service again a few weeks ago.
In addition to the new MSC Seashore, which debuted in the Caribbean in November, the active lineup includes ships in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Red Sea and South Africa:
MSC Grandiosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since January 24, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, Spain, Malta and France
MSC Virtuosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since May 20, 2021
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: United Arab Emirates and Qatar, visiting Abu Dhabi, Doha and more
MSC Seaview
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten) and Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
MSC Bellissima
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since July 2021
Region: Red Sea
Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Aqaba
MSC Meraviglia
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since August 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas
MSC Divina
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: In service since September 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 3 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Southern and Western Caribbean
MSC Fantasia
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Spain, France and Italy
MSC Seashore
Capacity at 100%: 4,560
Date: In service since November 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
MSC Orchestra
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: In service since January 9, 2022
Region: South Africa
Homeport: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)
Length: 2 to 7 nights
Itinerary: South Africa and Mozambique
17 Ships Back in Service by April
As four ships return from short operational pauses in the coming weeks, MSC will see a total of 13 vessels sailing again in February.
By April, four additional vessels are set to restart service in the Mediterranean, bringing the company’s active fleet to 17 ships.
Here are the service resumption dates and plans:
MSC Seaside
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: February 5, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Ilha Grande, Salvador and Maceió
MSC Splendida
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: February 6, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Porto Belo, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela and Balneário Camboriú
MSC Preziosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: February 6, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Length: 6 nights
First itinerary: Búzios, Salvador and Ilhéus
MSC Magnifica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: February 6, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) and Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Ijmuiden
MSC Sinfonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari
MSC Armonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 10, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos
MSC Lirica
apacity at 100%: 1,560
Date: April 12, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini
MSC Opera
Capacity at 100%: 1,712
Date: April 25, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille
MSC Poesia
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Genoa (Italy) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 12 nights
First itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre and Goteborg
MSC Musica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Bari, Katakolon Santorini and Heraklion
MSC Seascape
Capacity at 100%: 4,560
Date: December 18, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Ocean Cay, Nassau, Puerto Plata, San Juan and Charlotte Amalie
MSC World Europa
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: December 21, 2022
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas