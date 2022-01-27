Tarragona Port to Get New Sustainable Cruise Terminal

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced that the Tarragona Port Authority has awarded it a 12-year concession, with a six-year extension option, to manage the services for cruise passengers in Tarragona, Spain.

According to a press release, a 30-million-euro investment into the port infrastructure in Tarragona Port was completed in Q3 2021. This investment program included a new cruise pier in the Moll de Balears, which can now handle the world's largest cruise ships, while berth capacity has been doubled to four ships at any one time.

In addition, as well as expanding the general area available for cruise operations, the Tarragona Port Authority has invested in the provision of shore power, which will significantly reduce the Co2 emissions from cruise ships while they are in port.

Under the terms of the agreement, GPH will invest up to 5.5 million euros into building a new “state of the art modular cruise terminal,” which will utilize solar power to ensure the sustainable provision of the terminal's energy needs.

According to the press release, the new terminal will provide cruise passengers with an “improved port experience, including retail and F&B opportunities,” while new coach and car parking facilities will “significantly improve the ports transport infrastructure.”

The innovative modular design of the terminal will provide “maximum flexibility to adapt the terminal to meet future capacity needs and to provide a vibrant and exciting event space in Tarragona.”

In 2019, prior to the increase in berth capacity, Tarragona cruise port welcomed around 130 thousand cruise passengers. The city of Tarragona is situated less than an hour's drive from Barcelona airport. The recently completed investment into the port infrastructure and the planned new terminal will significantly improve the port's attractiveness for turnaround operations in the region which offers a mild Mediterranean climate.

"The award of the new cruise terminal in the Moll de Balears represents a great additional boost for a project that the Port shares with the City of Tarragona, tourist agents and companies of our territory and of the Costa Daurada,” said President of the Port of Tarragona, Josep M. Cruset.

"From now on, we have a partner like Global Ports Holding to give the final push to the cruise project thanks to its excellent position in the market, its track record, its experience and its professionalism," Cruset added.

The Chief Executive Officer, Emre Sayin, said that Tarragona Cruise Port is an “important addition to our cruise port network, strengthening our growing presence and capabilities in the Iberian Peninsula and the West Med.”

“We are very grateful to Tarragona Port Authority for placing their trust in GPH as the operator of Tarragona Cruise Port and we very much look forward to working with all stakeholders to grow cruise passenger volumes in Tarragona sustainably and responsibly," Sayin said.

GPH that the addition of Tarragona to its cruise port network means that upon the successful conclusion of all outstanding and previously announced concession agreements, the total number of cruise ports GPH operates and manages will rise to 23.