AIDAmira to Sail as Ambition Under Ambassador Cruise Line Brand

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the purchase of AIDA Cruises’ AIDAmira for a 2023 entry into service under the British cruise line brand. Ambassador said that the ship – its second in the fleet after the Ambience – will carry the name the Ambition.

According to a press release, like the Ambience, the Ambition will offer no-fly sailings predominantly targeting the 50-plus market with a “premium-value, authentic cruise experience.”

In addition to London Tilbury, she will also offer a summer 2023 program of regional departures from ports such as Newcastle, Dundee, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and Falmouth, enabling guests across the UK to have a shorter distance to travel before experiencing Ambassador’s onboard service.

The full program is being finalized and will be on sale from Q2 2022, Ambassador said.

The Ambition will carry up to 1,200 guests in her 714 cabins, 125 of which have balconies and 113 are suites with up to 62 sq. meters of living space. She has two main restaurants and specialty dining options, a more casual bistro-style café, four bars and lounges and a pub. These will be complemented by a tiered main theater, casino, card room, library, and craft studio.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the wellness center, gymnasium, two swimming pools and a range of retail shops, all designed to create a “friendly atmosphere onboard and cement Ambassador’s reputation for creating a ‘community at sea’.”

The ship has been purchased outright from Costa Crociere which operated her under their AIDA brand, as AIDAMira, mainly targeting the German market. Prior to entering service with Ambassador Cruise Line, the Ambition will undergo similar extensive upgrades as her new sister ship, the Ambience, including the installation of the latest emission reduction technologies to secure IMO Tier III compliance.

This will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 95 percent, compared to current standards, Ambassador said.

Along with installing updated ballast and sewage water treatment systems, both ships in the Ambassador Cruise Line fleet will be among circa 10 percent of the current world cruise fleet authorized to sail in strictly environmentally protected seas, according to the press release.

Ambassador said that these investments are a key part of its strategy of operating with a “high level of environmental responsibility as well as meeting the increased demands of guests who want to enjoy all the benefits of travel whilst making the lowest possible impact on the destinations they travel to.”

CEO, Christian Verhounig said: “We are delighted with the warm reception given to the introduction of Ambassador to the market – a new brand, proposition and our first ship. This announcement of the addition of the Ambition to the fleet reflects our confidence and willingness to invest in the future of Ambassador and the cruise sector. We are particularly excited to be offering regional departure options for the Ambition in 2023, whilst also offering guests who travel from London Tilbury a greater choice of sailings and ships on which to enjoy them. Clearly, we are all focused on the success of Ambience’s maiden season which commences in April this year, but we believe existing and new guests, as well as our trade partners, will be thrilled to hear about Ambassador’s growth plans”.

The full program of itineraries and offers from Ambassador Cruise Line will be detailed in a 2023-24 season brochure.