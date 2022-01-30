Princess Cruises: Eight Ships Now in Service in North America

Princess Cruises first welcomed passengers back in July 2021 offering Alaska cruises with the Majestic Princess and local domestic cruising in England with the Regal Princess.

Six months after the restart, Princess Cruises has added a total of eight ships back in service, including the new Enchanted Princess, which welcomed its first guests in November.

Back in Action in the Caribbean, West Coast and Hawaii

Pursuing a phased restart plan, Princess grew its active fleet to eight ships in the past six months.

The premium brand is now offering cruises in the Caribbean, West Coast and Hawaii, sailing from three different homeports.

Here are the details:

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 5 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Western Caribbean

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 10 to 15 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez and Hawaii

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since October 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 14 and 15 nights

Itinerary: Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: In service since October 31, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 15 nights

Itinerary: Hawaii and Panama Canal

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since November 10, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 28, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Most of the Fleet Set to Return by May

As Princess returns to additional destinations in 2022, more vessels are resuming service. According to the company’s current restart plans, most of the fleet is set to be sailing again in May, in time for summer seasons in Alaska and Asia.

Here are the planned service resumption dates:

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660

Date: March 27, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, San Juan del Sur, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: April 28, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)

Length: 6 nights

First itinerary: Nagasaki, Busan and Kagoshima

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: May 2, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Tracy Arm, Ketchikan and Victoria

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Juneau, Glacier Bay Park, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: August 28, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Hong Kong to Fremantle (Australia)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Nha Trang, Phu My, Singapore and Lombok

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: September 3, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: 35 nights

First itinerary: New Zealand, Hawaii, Tahiti and South Pacific