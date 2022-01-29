Celebrity Infinity to Sail in Caribbean for Summer 2022

The Celebrity Infinity will sail in the Caribbean in 2022, offering seven-night sailings to destinations including Belize, Key West, Bimini, the Dominican Republic, and more

Starting on June 25, 2022, the Celebrity Infinity will sail from Port Everglades to Fort Lauderdale, embarking on both Western and Eastern seven-night itineraries.

During these cruises, calls will also be made at Nassau or Bimini, Key West, Fla; and the Bahamas.

The Eastern Caribbean cruises will stop at the Dominican Republic and Puerto Plata, whereas the Western itineraries will call at Cozumel, Mexico; and Belize City, Belize.

November sees a 14-night cruise to South America, ending in Rio de Janeiro, as the ship will spend the winter in South America.

“We’re so excited to launch the Celebrity Infinity back into service and in the Caribbean, where the culture and vibe is extremely unique and as popular as ever. She will join sister ship the Celebrity Equinox, marking the first time Celebrity Cruises has offered two ships sailing a full summer Caribbean season from South Florida,” said Lisa Lutoff Perlo, Celebrity Cruises’ CEO and president.

“The unique itineraries offer something for all sun-seekers at a time when we all want to treat ourselves to long overdue travel experiences with family and friends.”