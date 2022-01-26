Holland America Celebrates 75th Anniversary with 75 Free Cruises in Alaska

Celebrating its 75th anniversary soon in Alaska, Holland America Line is offering 75 free seven-day cruises in Alaska as part of a sweepstakes

Those who want to enter the sweepstakes can do so by accessing the www.enterhal.com website and registering.

The games entries will open on February 13, 2022 and winners will receive a notification that they can go on one of the April through September cruises on February 21.

"With this 75-year milestone, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and even longer than Alaska's been a state,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer and senior vice president at Holland America.

“With our deep knowledge, it's no surprise that experts and outlets have named us the number-one cruise line in Alaska. We've used those years to create perfectly crafted Alaska adventures that offer travelers preferred access, exclusive means of travel, and immersive experiences,” she said.

Holland America will operate six vessels in Alaska in 2022.