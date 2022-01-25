Pixar Day at Sea to Be Held on Select Disney Fantasy Sailings in 2023

Disney Cruise Line has introduced the new Pixar Day at Sea aboard special sailings on the Disney Fantasy in early 2023.

According to a press release, the day-long celebration will include “the ever-unfolding stories of (guests’) favorite toys, monsters and heroes.”

The event will be held on select seven-night voyages and will bring to life the Pixar tales of “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more, exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.

Themed dining, character encounters, dance parties and a theatrical musical experience will be part of the Pixar Day at Sea, which culminates with a big deck party. A Pixar film festival, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities will also be available as part of the celebration, Disney said.

Guests will be able to dance, play and interact with Pixar characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from “Toy Story”; Mike, Sulley and Boo from “Monsters, Inc.”; Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”; Dug and Russell from “Up”; and Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from “The Incredibles.”

A theatrical experience will bring to life the story of Miguel and his family from “Coco,” through live music and puppetry, the cruise line said. An interactive character dining experience hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye will feature sing-alongs, cowboy serenades and more.

Families will also enjoy a Pixar-themed dinner with dishes inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios’ California locale.

Passengers will also be able to dine in Animator’s Palate with visits from some of their favorite “Finding Nemo” friends, including interactive conversations with Crush.

According to the press release, Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to several destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.

Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.