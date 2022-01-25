Tarragona

New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship Gets Her Funnel

Celebration Funnel

The new Carnival Celebration now has her iconic winged funnel.

On Tuesday, cranes lowered the funnel onto the ship where she’s being built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, according to a statement.

The Carnival Celebration’s crowning is an important milestone in her construction, signaling she’s closer to being outfitted with some of the features already proving popular on sister ship Mardi Gras, like the BOLT roller coaster, and other unique features, the company said.

The construction milestone happened just as sailings were opened for sale on Carnival Celebration’s newest sister ship, Carnival Jubilee, coming in 2023.

The Carnival Celebration is scheduled to enter service in November, part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday festivities, and will sail to the Caribbean from PortMiami. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Seattle

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Hexagon

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today