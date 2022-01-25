New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship Gets Her Funnel

The new Carnival Celebration now has her iconic winged funnel.

On Tuesday, cranes lowered the funnel onto the ship where she’s being built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, according to a statement.

The Carnival Celebration’s crowning is an important milestone in her construction, signaling she’s closer to being outfitted with some of the features already proving popular on sister ship Mardi Gras, like the BOLT roller coaster, and other unique features, the company said.

The construction milestone happened just as sailings were opened for sale on Carnival Celebration’s newest sister ship, Carnival Jubilee, coming in 2023.

The Carnival Celebration is scheduled to enter service in November, part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday festivities, and will sail to the Caribbean from PortMiami.