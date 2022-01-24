MSC Group Eyes Stake in ITA Airways

Today MSC Group has expressed to the Italian Government its interest in acquiring a majority stake in ITA Airways, according to a press release.

The MSC Group aims to create a partnership with the Italian Government and Lufthansa as the project's industrial partner.

Lufthansa has already expressed its interest in taking part in the initiative, the company said.

MSC Group's interest derives from the possibility of activating positive synergies for both companies in the cargo and cruise line sectors.

MSC and Lufthansa, following today's expression of interest, require an exclusivity period of 90 business days and subject to regulatory approvals and due diligence.